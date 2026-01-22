Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why England players are wearing black armbands in one-day match against Sri Lanka

England's players wore black armbands on Thursday
England's players wore black armbands on Thursday (Getty Images)
  • England’s players took to the field wearing black armbands for the first one-day international against Sri Lanka on Thursday.
  • The armbands were worn in memory of former England cricketer Norman Gifford and ex-England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Chief Executive David Collier.
  • Gifford, a former England captain, passed away on 19 January at the age of 85 after a long illness.
  • Collier, who also held senior roles at Essex, Gloucestershire, Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire, died on 13 January at the age of 70.
  • England fielded first against Sri Lanka after the hosts won the toss in Colombo.
