Darts star speaks out after son, 13, abused by social media trolls
- Darts player Stephen Bunting disclosed that his 13-year-old son, Toby, experienced online abuse during his World Darts Championship campaign.
- Toby Bunting was in the crowd at Alexandra Palace when his father was eliminated in the third round of the competition.
- Bunting shared on X that the social media trolling has caused significant distress to his family.
- He affirmed his love for his family and his commitment to continue his darts career, aiming to make them proud despite the negative comments.
- This revelation follows Bunting's previous emotional interview where he discussed his own struggles with online abuse after a second-round victory.