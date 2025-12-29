Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Darts star speaks out after son, 13, abused by social media trolls

Motomu Sakai's iconic World Darts Championship walk-on
  • Darts player Stephen Bunting disclosed that his 13-year-old son, Toby, experienced online abuse during his World Darts Championship campaign.
  • Toby Bunting was in the crowd at Alexandra Palace when his father was eliminated in the third round of the competition.
  • Bunting shared on X that the social media trolling has caused significant distress to his family.
  • He affirmed his love for his family and his commitment to continue his darts career, aiming to make them proud despite the negative comments.
  • This revelation follows Bunting's previous emotional interview where he discussed his own struggles with online abuse after a second-round victory.
