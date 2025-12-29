Stephen Bunting reveals son targeted by online trolls during World Darts Championship

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stephen Bunting has revealed his 13-year-old son has been a victim of online abuse during his World Darts Championship campaign.

Toby Bunting was in the crowd at Alexandra Palace as his father, the fourth seed, was knocked out in the third round of the competition by James Hurrell.

Bunting said in a post on X that his family have been hurt by the social media trolling.

"Hi guys, sorry I've had a few days away from my socials, but I just needed a small bit of time after my game to recover and rest," the 40-year-old wrote.

"I love my family so much and they give me massive motivation to continue this journey. I still believe I have a lot to give darts over the rest of my career and I want to make them forever proud.

"They see the negative comments and do their best to make sure I don't see them and even Toby has had some hate from some of the trolls online which really is hurtful for us as a family.

"Toby is one of the nicest kids you could wish to meet and I'll be doing a lot more social stuff with him this coming year."

This comes after Bunting gave an emotional interview after his second round win at Ally Pally, where he detailed his own struggles with online abuse.

"The fans were unbelievable tonight again, you feel the emotion. The walk-on was exceptional,” he told talkSPORT.

"I had a bit of hate online and I thought that was going to relate into the game, to be honest.

"But the fans inside the venue, they know how special they are to me and I was able to use the energy to push myself through."

Additional reporting from PA