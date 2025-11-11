Steve Borthwick names England team to face New Zealand in blockbuster clash
- George Ford and Freddie Steward have been recalled to England's starting XV for their match against New Zealand on Saturday.
- Ollie Chessum and Tommy Freeman are ruled out due to injuries sustained in last weekend’s win over Fiji, with Alex Coles replacing Chessum.
- There are only two changes to the starting side that beat Australia earlier this month, with Ollie Lawrence partnering Fraser Dingwall in the centres.
- Ellis Genge moves to a strong bench, which also includes Tom Curry and Henry Pollock, while Marcus Smith is preferred as fly-half cover.
- Head coach Steve Borthwick expressed satisfaction with the team's progress and acknowledged the “special challenge” of facing New Zealand, whom England have not beaten since 2019.