Steve Borthwick names England team to face New Zealand in blockbuster clash

Steve Borthwick is hoping to build on wins over Australia and Fiji
Steve Borthwick is hoping to build on wins over Australia and Fiji (Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)
  • George Ford and Freddie Steward have been recalled to England's starting XV for their match against New Zealand on Saturday.
  • Ollie Chessum and Tommy Freeman are ruled out due to injuries sustained in last weekend’s win over Fiji, with Alex Coles replacing Chessum.
  • There are only two changes to the starting side that beat Australia earlier this month, with Ollie Lawrence partnering Fraser Dingwall in the centres.
  • Ellis Genge moves to a strong bench, which also includes Tom Curry and Henry Pollock, while Marcus Smith is preferred as fly-half cover.
  • Head coach Steve Borthwick expressed satisfaction with the team's progress and acknowledged the “special challenge” of facing New Zealand, whom England have not beaten since 2019.
