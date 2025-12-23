Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Snoop Dogg’s longtime friend also becomes minority owner of Swansea FC

She joins other notable part-owners at the Championship club, including her close friend Snoop Dogg and Croatia international Luka Modric
She joins other notable part-owners at the Championship club, including her close friend Snoop Dogg and Croatia international Luka Modric (2023 Invision)
  • US TV host and author Martha Stewart has become a minority owner of Swansea City Football Club.
  • She joins other notable part-owners at the Championship club, including her close friend Snoop Dogg and Croatia international Luka Modric.
  • Stewart was present at the club's recent 2-1 victory against Welsh rivals Wrexham.
  • Majority owners Brett Cravatt and Jason Cohen confirmed her investment, stating her increased enthusiasm for the club after attending the match.
  • Following the game, Stewart posted on Instagram about her experience, featuring a humorous image related to the club's mascot.
