Surprise US TV host joins Snoop Dogg as minority owner of football club
US TV host and author Martha Stewart has become a minority owner of Swansea City Football Club.
The 84-year-old lifestyle expert joins fellow part-owners at the Championship club, including close friend Snoop Dogg and Croatia international Luka Modric.
She was also present for Friday’s victory against Welsh rivals Wrexham.
Majority owners Brett Cravatt and Jason Cohen said on the club’s official website: “I am sure many of you will have seen that Martha Stewart was among those in attendance (on Friday).
“Martha is a close friend of Snoop Dogg and she came to the Wrexham game as our guest.
“But we are delighted to confirm Martha, who has built a long and successful career as America’s leading homemaking and lifestyle expert, has followed Snoop and Luka Modric in becoming a minority owner of our football club.
“We are very excited to welcome Martha on board, and we know experiencing Friday night’s game in-person has only increased her own enthusiasm and anticipation for being part of Swansea City.”
Following the match she posted an image showing movie character Deadpool, played by Reynolds, getting beaten up a swan, which is the mascot of Swansea.
The Instagram post said: “We had a wonderful time last night in Swansea, Wales where we witnessed the ‘swans’ win a tough one against Wrexham 2-1. Now off to London to see Liverpool play Tottenham.”
Stewart and Snoop Dogg, 54, are friends and hosted a show together called Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, where they invite celebrity guests to partake in culinary challenges.
