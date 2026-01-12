Future Winter Olympics could be held at resort which had fatal bar fire
- Switzerland is in "privileged dialogue" with the International Olympic Committee regarding a bid to host the 2038 Winter Olympics.
- The proposal outlines a "decentralised" approach, with events spread across various regions of the country.
- Crans-Montana, a resort where 40 people died in a New Year's Eve bar fire, has been earmarked to host the Alpine skiing competitions.
- Prosecutors recently requested pre-trial detention for one of the bar's managers following the December 31 tragedy.
- Switzerland has previously hosted the Winter Olympics twice, in St Moritz in 1928 and 1948, and holds exclusive rights to pursue the 2038 bid until 2027.