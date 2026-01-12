Winter Olympics site guard dies during overnight shift in freezing temperatures

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A construction site guard has died during a freezing overnight shift near a 2026 Winter Olympic venue in Cortina d’Ampezzo, authorities confirmed on Saturday.

The 55-year-old worker's death, which occurred on Thursday night at a site adjacent to Cortina’s ice arena, has prompted Italy’s Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini to demand a full investigation into the circumstances.

Italian media reported that temperatures plummeted to minus 12 degrees Celsius (10.4 degrees Fahrenheit) during the shift.

Organisers for Milan Cortina stated that the worker had a heart attack.

open image in gallery The slopes at Cortina d’Ampezzo ( JOHANNA HUBER/SIME-4CORNERS IMAGES )

“The information we have is that it was a death by natural cause, it was a heart attack. And we are investigating,” Andrea Varnier, CEO of the Fondazione Milano Cortina 2026, told reporters at a test event at the new hockey arena in Milan.

“All the documentation that we have was in order. And we are waiting for the investigation to understand what the specific cause was. At the moment, the information we have from the emergency services is it was a death caused by natural causes ... while he was on site,” Varnier said.

Cortina d’Ampezzo map:

In the last week heavy snowfall, high winds and icy roads have made travel difficult in parts of Europe.

In Germany, train passengers were still experiencing long delays and cancellations on Sunday after rail operator Deutsche Bahn shut down all services in the north of the country on Friday due to strong snowfall.

In the Baltic countries of Estonia and Lithuania, drivers were asked to postpone all non-essential travel because of expected blizzards, while neighbouring Latvia issued a snow alert for the west of the country.

The Milan Cortina Winter Olympics are scheduled for Feb. 6-22.

The construction site was not one overseen by Simico, the governmental company responsible for Olympic infrastructure, the company said in a statement expressing its condolences.

Cortina city officials said they were “deeply saddened and troubled by the death.’’

Cortina will host curling, sliding and women’s Alpine skiing.