Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone set to miss 2026 season after major announcement

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has announced she is pregnant
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has announced she is pregnant (AP)
  • Four-time Olympic gold medallist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has announced she is pregnant.
  • The 26-year-old, who holds the world record in the 400m hurdles, shared the news on Instagram with her husband, Andre Levrone.
  • Her pregnancy means she is expected to miss a significant portion of the 2026 athletics season.
  • McLaughlin-Levrone won Olympic gold in the 400m hurdles at Paris 2024, breaking the world record, and also secured a 4x400m relay gold.
  • She is likely to miss the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championships in Budapest, scheduled for September 2026.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in