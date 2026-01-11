Eilish McColgan reclaims European 10km record in ‘bucket list’ race
The 35-year-old is back to her best form after an injury-hit past three years, clocking a time of 30:08 in Valencia
Eilish McColgan set a new European 10km record in Valencia on Sunday, reclaiming the top mark just a week after losing it to Belgian runner Jana Van Lent.
McColgan ran 30:08 in the 10km Valencia Ibercaja, finishing eighth overall, to set a new British and European record on the infamously fast course.
Van Lent ran 30:09 in Nice on 4 January, knocking McColgan’s previous European record of 30:19, set at the Great Manchester run in 2022, off top spot - but not for long.
McColgan has endured a difficult and injury-disrupted past three seasons but the 35-year-old now appears back to her best.
She said: “This is my first time in Valencia and I've heard incredible things about this race. I'm really happy with today.
“The last three years have been tough. I rushed into the London Marathon last year. But I wanted to work on getting my speed up to scratch first this winter before my next marathon.
“This is one of the bucket list races so I don’t know how I’ve got to my age and not done it before. I’d like to come back to Valencia for the half and maybe even the marathon one day.”
Kenya’s Brenda Jepchirchir won the women’s race in 29:25, with 10km world record holder Agnes Ngetich opting to race the world cross-country championships in Tallahassee instead.
In the men’s race Sweden’s Andreas Almgren broke his own previous European record, knocking nine seconds off that mark to win in 26:43.
Joe Wigfield equalled Rory Leonard’s British record of 27:38 with compatriots Alfie Manthrope (27:40) and Scott Beattie (27:41) narrowly outside the time to beat.
