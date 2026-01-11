Eilish McColgan reclaims European 10km record in ‘bucket list’ race

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eilish McColgan set a new European 10km record in Valencia on Sunday, reclaiming the top mark just a week after losing it to Belgian runner Jana Van Lent.

McColgan ran 30:08 in the 10km Valencia Ibercaja, finishing eighth overall, to set a new British and European record on the infamously fast course.

Van Lent ran 30:09 in Nice on 4 January, knocking McColgan’s previous European record of 30:19, set at the Great Manchester run in 2022, off top spot - but not for long.

McColgan has endured a difficult and injury-disrupted past three seasons but the 35-year-old now appears back to her best.

She said: “This is my first time in Valencia and I've heard incredible things about this race. I'm really happy with today.

“The last three years have been tough. I rushed into the London Marathon last year. But I wanted to work on getting my speed up to scratch first this winter before my next marathon.

“This is one of the bucket list races so I don’t know how I’ve got to my age and not done it before. I’d like to come back to Valencia for the half and maybe even the marathon one day.”

Kenya’s Brenda Jepchirchir won the women’s race in 29:25, with 10km world record holder Agnes Ngetich opting to race the world cross-country championships in Tallahassee instead.

In the men’s race Sweden’s Andreas Almgren broke his own previous European record, knocking nine seconds off that mark to win in 26:43.

Joe Wigfield equalled Rory Leonard’s British record of 27:38 with compatriots Alfie Manthrope (27:40) and Scott Beattie (27:41) narrowly outside the time to beat.