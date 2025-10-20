Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Nine arrested after smoke grenades thrown onto pitch at Tel Aviv derby

The Tel Aviv derby was abandoned on Sunday night after violence and riots between fans and police
The Tel Aviv derby was abandoned on Sunday night after violence and riots between fans and police (Israel Police)
  • The Israeli Premier League derby between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Hapoel Tel Aviv was abandoned on Sunday night following violent clashes between rival fans and police.
  • The disturbances at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv involved smoke grenades, fireworks, and objects being thrown onto the pitch, leading to 12 civilians and three police officers sustaining injuries.
  • Police arrested nine suspects and detained 16 others for further questioning, with the match called off due to the “endangerment of human lives”.
  • This incident occurred just days after Maccabi fans were banned from attending their Europa League match against Aston Villa in Birmingham in November.
  • Birmingham's Safety Advisory Group issued the ban on Maccabi fans for the Aston Villa game, classifying it as high risk based on intelligence and previous violent incidents, a decision criticised by figures including Sir Keir Starmer.
