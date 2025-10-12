Moment Aryna Sabalenka launches tennis racquet, almost hitting ball boy
- World number one Aryna Sabalenka narrowly missed a ball boy after throwing her tennis racquet during her semi-final match at the Wuhan Open.
- The incident occurred on Saturday, 11 October, in China, following an error during her loss to Jessica Pegula.
- Sabalenka immediately apologised to the ball boy and a nearby camera operator; she was subsequently issued a warning for her actions.
- Following the match, Sabalenka thanked fans in a social media post and added the game was “not the ending I wanted”.
