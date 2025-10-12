Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Moment Aryna Sabalenka launches tennis racquet, almost hitting ball boy

Video Player Placeholder
Aryna Sabalenka launches tennis racquet in narrow miss with ball boy
  • World number one Aryna Sabalenka narrowly missed a ball boy after throwing her tennis racquet during her semi-final match at the Wuhan Open.
  • The incident occurred on Saturday, 11 October, in China, following an error during her loss to Jessica Pegula.
  • Sabalenka immediately apologised to the ball boy and a nearby camera operator; she was subsequently issued a warning for her actions.
  • Following the match, Sabalenka thanked fans in a social media post and added the game was “not the ending I wanted”.
  • You can watch the moment in the video above.
