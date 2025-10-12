Aryna Sabalenka narrowly misses ball boy after throwing tennis racquet

Aryna Sabalenka narrowly missed a ball boy as she threw her tennis racquet on court at the Wuhan Open on Saturday, 11 October.

The world number one was in pursuit of a fourth successive triumph at the tournament in China, but lost her semi-final to Jessica Pegula.

Reacting to an error, Sabalenka threw her racquet towards the players' benches, almost hitting a nearby ball boy.

She immediately held her hand up in apology towards the ball boy and a nearby camera operator.

Sabalenka was issued a warning, a Sky Sports commentator said.