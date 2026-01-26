Football stars among mourners at funeral of Wales great Terry Yorath
- The funeral for Terry Yorath, the revered former Wales player and manager, was held in Leeds, attended by family, friends, and iconic figures from the football world.
- Yorath, who passed away on 7 January at 75, was a pivotal figure in Don Revie’s Leeds United side, winning the First Division title in 1974, and earned 59 caps for Wales, captaining them 42 times.
- His career also included stints at Coventry, Tottenham, and Bradford, and he managed Wales for five years, narrowly missing out on 1994 World Cup qualification.
- Tributes from former teammates Joe Jordan, Ian Rush, and Johnny Giles highlighted his leadership, competitive spirit, and resilience, both on and off the pitch.
- The service included a poignant performance of 'Danny Boy' by the Cor Meibion Taf choir, in tribute to his son Daniel, who tragically died at 15.