Ian Rush among football greats at funeral of Wales legend Terry Yorath

The football world gathered in Leeds to pay its final respects to Terry Yorath, the revered former Wales player and manager, at his funeral.

Family and friends were joined by some of the sport’s most iconic figures to bid farewell to a man who left an indelible mark on the sport, during an emotional service at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Moortown.

Yorath, who passed away on 7 January at 75 after a brief illness, was a pivotal figure in Don Revie’s Leeds United side of the 1970s.

The Cardiff-born midfielder secured the First Division title with Leeds in 1974 and earned a European Cup runners-up medal the following season.

A fiercely proud Welshman, he won 59 caps for his country, captaining them 42 times.

His playing career also included stints at Coventry, Tottenham, and Bradford, before he transitioned into management, spending over two decades in the dugout, including five years in charge of his national side until 1993.

open image in gallery Yorath’s funeral was held in Leeds on Monday ( PA )

Tributes poured in for Yorath, remembered for his leadership and competitive spirit.

Former Leeds teammate and Scotland striker Joe Jordan reflected on their early days and Yorath’s character. "He captained his country over 40 times and went on to be manager as well and he took great responsibility in all those positions that he had," Jordan told the Press Association.

He added: "When I came to Leeds we were both teenagers, but he had been there a long time. We ended up in digs together and he was a terrific friend and I thank him for that."

Jordan also highlighted Yorath’s playing style: "People look back at how competitive he was, and he would take no prisoners, but he could play as well. He was a winner and he was also a great guy."

Under Yorath’s management, Wales narrowly missed out on qualifying for the 1994 World Cup following a heartbreaking defeat to Romania.

He also managed clubs including Swansea, Bradford, Cardiff, and Sheffield Wednesday.

Ian Rush, the former Liverpool and Wales great who played in that 2-1 loss at Cardiff Arms Park, described Yorath as "something special".

open image in gallery Ian Rush hailed Yorath as ‘something special’ ( Martin Rickett/PA Wire )

Rush told the Press Association: "We know how hard he was as a player but I think as a manager, he had a soft spot to him and that’s what made him a great manager. He wanted to win. That’s what it’s all about. He wanted to win, and he put the team first. He put the individual players before himself. He didn’t want all the glory, although he desperately wanted Wales to be successful."

Yorath’s life was also marked by profound personal tragedy and remarkable resilience.

He is survived by his three children, daughters Louise and BBC Sport presenter Gabby Logan, and son Jordan.

His other son, Daniel, tragically died at 15 in 1992 from hypertrophic cardiomyopathy after collapsing while playing football with his father in the garden.

Yorath, a former player-coach at Bradford, was also present at Valley Parade during the devastating 1985 fire that claimed 56 lives.

Rush commented on this aspect of Yorath’s character: "He was a very humble man. And what he went through, and everything, you know for him to do that makes him a special person."

A poignant moment at the funeral, requested by his daughter Gabby, saw the Cardiff-based male choir Cor Meibion Taf perform.

They sang ‘Danny Boy’ in tribute to Daniel, ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’, and the hymn ‘All Through the Night’.

Choir member Irfon Bennett expressed their honour at being part of the service: "The Welsh FA provided us with their official bus to come up here. We’ve performed at places like the Royal Albert Hall, but we’ve never felt prouder or more privileged to be here representing Terry and Wales."

open image in gallery Yorath’s daughter, Gabby Logan, now hosts Match of the Day (Mike Egerton/PA) ( PA Archive )

Yorath’s early career at Leeds saw him patiently await his chance, given the formidable midfield presence of captain Billy Bremner and Johnny Giles.

Former Republic of Ireland player and manager Giles remembered him: "He was a smashing lad, who was a terrific player and he became a huge player for Wales, particularly after he left Leeds."

Giles added: "Terry was always a good-humoured lad. He had to stick with it because Leeds were an outstanding team, but he showed such resilience.

“He had some real tough moments to deal with in his life and it was difficult for him – it would have been for anybody, but I’ll remember his humour and that he could look after himself."