Arsenal icon issues motivational message after winning prestigious BBC award
- Thierry Henry was awarded the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Lifetime Achievement Award.
- The Arsenal legend, widely regarded as one of the greatest strikers, expressed his gratitude for playing with exceptional teams, players, and coaches.
- Henry encouraged people to “believe in yourself”, using both support and doubt as motivation.
- He emphasised that inner drive is paramount, stating that motivation “always has to come from within”.
- Henry shared these reflections with The Independent ahead of receiving his award.