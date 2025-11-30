Thomas Frank calls out Tottenham fans for turning on their own player in loss to Fulham
- Tottenham manager Thomas Frank criticised home supporters who booed goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario during their 2-1 defeat by Fulham on Saturday.
- Vicario was jeered by some Spurs fans after his error led to Fulham doubling their lead inside six minutes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
- Frank stated that booing a player during the game was "unacceptable" and that such fans "can't be true Tottenham fans", though he accepted frustration after the final whistle.
- Vicario apologised for his mistake, acknowledging it is "part of football" and that players must remain calm despite fan reactions.
- The defeat further highlighted Tottenham's dismal home record, as they have not won a Premier League game at home since the opening weekend of the season.