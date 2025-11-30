Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Thomas Frank calls out Tottenham fans for turning on their own player in loss to Fulham

Thomas Frank hits out at Spurs fans' 'unacceptable' booing of Guglielmo Vicario after goalkeeper's horror show against Fulham
  • Tottenham manager Thomas Frank criticised home supporters who booed goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario during their 2-1 defeat by Fulham on Saturday.
  • Vicario was jeered by some Spurs fans after his error led to Fulham doubling their lead inside six minutes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
  • Frank stated that booing a player during the game was "unacceptable" and that such fans "can't be true Tottenham fans", though he accepted frustration after the final whistle.
  • Vicario apologised for his mistake, acknowledging it is "part of football" and that players must remain calm despite fan reactions.
  • The defeat further highlighted Tottenham's dismal home record, as they have not won a Premier League game at home since the opening weekend of the season.
