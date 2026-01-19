Thomas Frank speaks out on his Tottenham future
- Thomas Frank is facing intense speculation regarding his future as Tottenham Hotspur manager, just seven months into his tenure, ahead of their Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.
- Calls for his departure intensified after a 2-1 home defeat by West Ham on Saturday, which marked the club's eighth loss in 14 matches.
- Despite the pressure, Frank maintains it is 'business as usual' and claims to have 'the trust of everyone', noting he had lunch with Nick Beucher, Johan Lange, and Vinai Venkatesham on Monday.
- However, the Press Association understands that internal discussions have already taken place at Tottenham concerning the possibility of ending his time at the club.
- In team news, Frank confirmed Dominic Solanke was chosen in the squad over Mathys Tel, while Joao Palhinha is injured, Ben Davies requires surgery for a fractured ankle, and Micky van de Ven is suspended.