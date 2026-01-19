Tottenham boss Thomas Frank delivers defiant message amid sack rumours
Thomas Frank had lunch with Nick Beucher, Johan Lange and Vinai Venkatesham on Monday amid speculation over his future
Thomas Frank has insisted it is "business as usual" at Tottenham Hotspur, despite intense speculation mounting over his future just seven months into his tenure, ahead of Tuesday's crucial Champions League encounter with Borussia Dortmund.
A 2-1 home defeat to West Ham on Saturday significantly amplified calls for his departure. Spurs supporters were heard chanting "you're getting sacked in the morning" following the club's eighth loss in 14 matches, pushing Frank closer to the exit door.
Frank claimed to have "the trust of everyone" in his post-match press conference.
However, the Press Association understands that discussions have already taken place within Tottenham regarding the possibility of cutting short his time at the helm.
Speaking ahead of the Dortmund fixture, the Spurs boss reiterated his confidence. "I have just been feeling the trust along the way. I have said that after every match," Frank stated.
He added: "I had lunch with Nick (Beucher), Johan (Lange) and Vinai (Venkatesham) today, so all good.
“I know it is part of the media circus and the only thing I am focused about is tomorrow. As long as we win football matches and make sure we do that, win enough, then everyone will support us."
Frank also confirmed that he has chosen Dominic Solanke over Mathys Tel in his squad for Tuesday’s match.
He admitted that it was “not a nice decision to have to make” and acknowledged it was “a tough one to take” for Tel.
In further team news, Frank revealed Joao Palhinha is unavailable due to injury while Ben Davies is set for surgery after fracturing his ankle in Saturday’s defeat by West Ham.
Tottenham will also have to cope without Micky van de Ven on Tuesday as the Dutch defender will serve a suspension after picking up three yellow cards in the league phase.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks