Who is Thomas Rew? The teenage star hoping to follow in Harry Brook’s footsteps
- England’s Thomas Rew, 18, hit a stunning century in his team’s Under-19 World Cup semi-final against Australia on Tuesday.
- Rew came to the crease after England lost two early wickets but proceeded to score 110 runs off 107 balls before being run out.
- His ton ensured that England reached a total of 277-7 from their 50 overs.
- Rew is England’s captain at the World Cup and his older brother, James, played at a previous edition of the tournament.
- Rew has stated that the lofted cover drive is his favourite shot, which has led to comparisons with England white-ball captain, Harry Brook.
