Who is Thomas Rew? The teenage star hoping to follow in Harry Brook’s footsteps

Thomas Rew has been starring at the Under-19 Cricket World Cup
Thomas Rew has been starring at the Under-19 Cricket World Cup (PA)
  • England’s Thomas Rew, 18, hit a stunning century in his team’s Under-19 World Cup semi-final against Australia on Tuesday.
  • Rew came to the crease after England lost two early wickets but proceeded to score 110 runs off 107 balls before being run out.
  • His ton ensured that England reached a total of 277-7 from their 50 overs.
  • Rew is England’s captain at the World Cup and his older brother, James, played at a previous edition of the tournament.
  • Rew has stated that the lofted cover drive is his favourite shot, which has led to comparisons with England white-ball captain, Harry Brook.

