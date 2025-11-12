Thomas Tuchel names player Jude Bellingham is competing with for England starting spot
- Thomas Tuchel confirmed a "friendly competition" between Jude Bellingham and Morgan Rogers for the No 10 position in his England team, playing behind Harry Kane.
- Tuchel stated he would not alter England's current formation to accommodate both players, prioritising placing individuals in their optimal positions.
- He noted last week that Bellingham, who has returned to the squad for the final international camp of 2025, currently holds an "edge" for the No 10 role.
- The team is preparing for their match against Serbia, having already secured qualification for the World Cup.
- Tuchel aims to maintain squad consistency and foster a "brotherhood" among players in the lead-up to next summer's World Cup.