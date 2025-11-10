Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Thomas Tuchel dealt injury blow with star who ‘can’t even walk’ set to withdraw from England duty

Thomas Tuchel looks likely to be without Marc Guehi for the November international break
Thomas Tuchel looks likely to be without Marc Guehi for the November international break (REUTERS)
  • Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi is expected to miss England's final two World Cup qualifying games due to a foot injury.
  • The defender sustained a heavy bone bruise during Palace's 3-1 win against AZ Alkmaar in the Conference League.
  • Palace boss Oliver Glasner confirmed Guehi was in significant pain, “can’t even walk” and using crutches, though fortunately nothing was broken.
  • Guehi was initially named in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad but is now unlikely to feature in the matches against Serbia and Albania.
  • He is anticipated to return to training in approximately 10 to 14 days, with England having already qualified for the World Cup.
