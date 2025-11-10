Thomas Tuchel dealt injury blow with star who ‘can’t even walk’ set to withdraw from England duty
- Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi is expected to miss England's final two World Cup qualifying games due to a foot injury.
- The defender sustained a heavy bone bruise during Palace's 3-1 win against AZ Alkmaar in the Conference League.
- Palace boss Oliver Glasner confirmed Guehi was in significant pain, “can’t even walk” and using crutches, though fortunately nothing was broken.
- Guehi was initially named in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad but is now unlikely to feature in the matches against Serbia and Albania.
- He is anticipated to return to training in approximately 10 to 14 days, with England having already qualified for the World Cup.