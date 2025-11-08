Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Former Tottenham star surprises viewers on Belgium’s Masked Singer

Toby Alderweireld Belts Mr Brightside On Belgium's The Masked Singer
  • Former Tottenham Hotspur player Toby Alderweireld was unmasked as "Oehoe" (Eagle Owl) on Belgium's The Masked Singer.
  • His identity was revealed after he was eliminated during the third episode of the reality show on 31 October.
  • Following his unmasking, Alderweireld performed The Killers' hit song "Mr Brightside".
  • The 36-year-old retired from his professional football career earlier this summer.
  • He shared online that he had "the best time performing and keeping the secret alive" during his participation.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in