Former Tottenham star surprises viewers on Belgium’s Masked Singer
- Former Tottenham Hotspur player Toby Alderweireld was unmasked as "Oehoe" (Eagle Owl) on Belgium's The Masked Singer.
- His identity was revealed after he was eliminated during the third episode of the reality show on 31 October.
- Following his unmasking, Alderweireld performed The Killers' hit song "Mr Brightside".
- The 36-year-old retired from his professional football career earlier this summer.
- He shared online that he had "the best time performing and keeping the secret alive" during his participation.