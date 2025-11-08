Toby Alderweireld belts Mr Brightside on Belgium’s The Masked Singer

This is the moment Toby Alderweireld belts out “Mr Brightside” after his identity was revealed on Belgium’s The Masked Singer.

The former Tottenham Hotspur player, who retired from his professional career this summer, was revealed to be “Oehoe” (Eagle Owl) on the fifth season of reality show.

After being eliminated during the third episode on 31 October, the 36-year-old pulled off the giant owl head to reveal his identity, before delivering a final performance of The Killers’ 2003 hit.

Following his exit, he wrote online: “And that’s a wrap for me on The Masked Singer! I had the best time performing and keeping the secret alive. Massive thanks to my partner in feathers, Oehoe. What a ride!”