Tottenham star set to miss World Cup play-offs after suffering fractured ankle
- Tottenham have confirmed Ben Davies fractured his left ankle during Saturday’s 2-1 defeat by West Ham.
- The club announced Davies will undergo surgery on his ankle on Monday, with the defender now set for an extended period on the sidelines.
- Davies looks set to miss Wales’ World Cup play-off clash with Bosnia and Herzegovina in March.
- This is a major blow for Craig Bellamy’s side who have been captained by Davies in recent matches in the absence of Aaron Ramsey.
- It is also a setback for Tottenham, who will now be without one of their most experienced players as pressure ramps up on Thomas Frank.