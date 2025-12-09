Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tottenham make Champions League squad change as England star is replaced

(Action Images via Reuters)
  • Tottenham Hotspur have added Mathys Tel to their Champions League squad ahead of their match against Slavia Prague on Tuesday night.
  • Tel replaces England star Dominic Solanke, who is sidelined with an ankle injury and has been out for over 60 days.
  • UEFA rules permit this squad change due to Solanke's long-term absence before matchday six of the league phase.
  • Mathys Tel was initially left out of the squad despite joining the club permanently in the summer after a loan spell.
  • The team is also facing other injury concerns, with Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison and Destiny Udogie all currently unavailable.
