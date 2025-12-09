Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham Hotspur have added Mathys Tel to their Champions League squad in a significant boost ahead of their clash with Slavia Prague.

The Frenchman had been left out of Thomas Frank’s group for the competition at the start of the campaign despite signing for the club on a permanent basis in the summer following a loan spell last season.

Tel has impressed recently across the forward line, though, and replaces Dominic Solanke, sidelined by an ankle injury, ahead of Tuesday night’s encounter with Slavia Prague.

Spurs have been permitted to make the change as Solanke has been sidelined for more than 60 days, with Uefa rules permitting one change to the squad before matchday six of the league phase.

The decision comes with Randal Kolo Muani a doubt for the fixture after being withdrawn during the 2-0 win over Brentford. Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison also remain sidelined.

Destiny Udogie may also miss out after Frank confirmed that the full-back had suffered a soft tissue injury last week against Newcastle, although the manager was hopeful that he would not be sidelined for long.

Spurs enter the sixth round of Champions League fixtures in 16th in the table, with eight points from five games. Their opponents are yet to win, with three draws and two defeats so far.