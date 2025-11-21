Tottenham handed major injury boost for north London derby against Arsenal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham manager Thomas Frank has received a significant boost ahead of Sunday’s crucial North London derby against Arsenal, with forward Randal Kolo Muani unexpectedly available for selection.

The Paris St Germain loanee, who sustained a jaw injury during Spurs’ 2-2 draw with Manchester United on November 8, had subsequently missed international duty with France.

Despite initial concerns, Kolo Muani is now cleared to play after being fitted with a protective mask, allowing him to train this week.

Frank confirmed the positive news, stating: "Pape (Sarr) trained today, ready and available. Lucas (Bergvall) trained today and is available. Kolo Muani, yes trained today, available – of course he has a mask he needs to play with."

The squad has seen further returns, with defenders Ben Davies and Kota Takai also back in training.

Centre-back Radu Dragusin, recovering from anterior cruciate ligament damage sustained in January, participated in a behind-closed-doors friendly earlier this month.

open image in gallery Randal Kolo Muani has recovered from a jaw injury (John Walton/PA) ( PA Wire )

Archie Gray and Mohammed Kudus, who missed Ghana’s international fixtures, have also rejoined training, providing additional depth for Frank’s side.

However, key players James Maddison, Yves Bissouma, and Dejan Kulusevski remain sidelined.

Striker Dominic Solanke, who has not featured since August 23 and underwent minor ankle surgery last month, is also unavailable.

Frank addressed Solanke’s recovery, adding: "Dom is not ready yet. We are very aware that when we put him out there, we want to be as sure as we can that there will be no setback going forward. I am comfortable he will soon be ready."

Frank, whose competitive record against Arsenal stands at just one win in nine meetings, did secure a pre-season friendly victory over Mikel Arteta’s team in Hong Kong in July.

Emphasising the significance of the upcoming derby, he remarked: "Yeah this is the real one. Super excited. Of course before I stepped into the club I knew about the north London derby, but it’s when you’re in it, you sense it and feel that this is important."

He continued, highlighting the pervasive excitement: "You feel it from the fans, you feel it from the staff members, the players, the people that have been working here for years. This is the big one."

open image in gallery Thomas Frank is fully aware of the importance of Sunday’s game ( Action Images via Reuters )

Frank acknowledged the unique importance of the fixture: "I always say the next game is the most important game, I always have that, but I’m very, very, very aware there’s two games in a year that’s even more important and this is the first of them. We’re ready, we’re up for it, we’re looking forward to it and we’ll do everything we can to win."

Sunday’s encounter at the Emirates will also shine a light on the clubs’ respective set-piece coaches.

Both Arsenal’s Nicolas Jover and Spurs’ Andreas Georgson previously worked under Frank at Brentford.

Frank commented with a smile: "Well, it is very simple. I educated both of them at Brentford. I think maybe some of it is the bit we did at Brentford where we really laser-focused on it and used a lot of time to excel to a high level."