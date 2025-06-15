Tottenham snap up Mathys Tel on permanent deal at less than agreed price

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham Hotspur have completed the permanent signing of Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich on a six-year deal.

The 20-year-old forward spent the second half of last season on loan from the Bundesliga champions and scored three goals in 20 appearances.

The loan included an option for Spurs to make the deal permanent for £45.8m, however it is understood the club successfully negotiated the fee down to £29.8m.

Having moved to Bayern from Rennes in 2022 he initially enjoyed a significant role, playing 69 times during his first two seasons before falling out of favour when Vincent Kompany was appointed a year ago.

Mathys Tel scored his first Premier League goal against Southampton ( PA Wire )

He made only eight league appearances during the first half of last season before being loaned to Spurs – whom he initially turned down before an abrupt change of heart late in the January transfer window.

The club finished 17th in the Premier League, their lowest-ever finish, but qualified for the Champions League courtesy of their 1-0 win over Manchester United in the Europa League final.

Tel, who was an unused substitute in the final in Bilbao, is currently representing France at the under-21 European Championships in Slovakia alongside team-mate Wilson Odobert, and scored his team's opening goal of the tournament, a penalty in Saturday's 3-2 win over Georgia.

Bayern's director of football Max Eberl said: "Mathys Tel came to FC Bayern as a very young player and took his first steps into top-level international football here.

"He was a popular figure in our team, always giving his all for the club and the team. It has become clear that the move to Tottenham was the right one for his development."