Mathys Tel explains Tottenham U-turn after joining the club he rejected

Mathys Tel has spoken publicly for the first time since joining Tottenham on transfer deadline day, explaining that talks with chairman Daniel Levy and manager Ange Postecoglou were key in convincing him to join.

The 19-year-old moved to north London from the Bayern Munich, where he had made only eight league appearances this season after being sidelined by manager Vincent Kompany.

Tel an abrupt U-turn on deadline day, electing to join Spurs initially on loan but with an option to be bought permanently for around £50m, having originally turned down the club in favour of a move to either Manchester United or Arsenal.

However, when interest from United and Arsenal faded over the weekend, Tel decided to move to Tottenham.

"I'm very excited play with my team-mates, for the fans," said Tel in an interview with the club's media service. "That's a new challenge for me, a new chapter to open. Very excited about it.

"Why I chose Tottenham, because that was the best option for me, what was important for me. I felt the commitment, I spoke with the president (chairman Daniel Levy), talked with the manager. I'm young. I've started to grow up and this was the best option for me and I'm very happy."

One of three January first-team signings, there is pressure on Tel – who scored 16 goals across 83 games for Bayern – to make a fast start as struggling Spurs look to rescue what threatens to become a calamitous season.

A run of two wins in 12 Premier League games has left them 14th in the table, though there were shoots of recovery in Sunday's 2-0 victory at Brentford and they have also secured passage to the Europa League last 16.

They take a 1-0 aggregate lead to Anfield on Thursday in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Liverpool which could see Tel make his debut.

"I think I am a physical player, fast, technical," said the former Rennes player, who left for Germany in 2022 aged 17. He had made his senior debut a year earlier, at 16 making him the club's youngest ever player, eclipsing Real Madrid and France defender Eduardo Camavinga.

"I play every moment, every game with my heart. I live with this pressure. I always have to push myself to go up and look forward."

He said he was persuaded to move in part by his under-21 international team-mate Wilson Odobert.

"I talked with Wilson, he told me you have to come here," he said. "He's my friend, I played with him in the French team, we are good friends. He told me come, it's a great team and you will see. It's very nice.

"Football is a dream for me, to play with the first team, for the best in the world. I'm ready for every game. That's why I'm there. I know what I have to do for Tottenham, for the team, for the fans, and I hope I am going to do it."

additional reporting by PA