The brutal Spurs chants that could seal Thomas Frank’s fate

Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario shows his frustration
Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario shows his frustration (John Walton/PA)
  • Newcastle United secured a crucial 2-1 Premier League victory over Tottenham Hotspur, with Jacob Ramsey scoring the decisive goal.
  • Malick Thiaw gave Newcastle a deserved lead in first-half stoppage time, which was later cancelled out by Archie Gray's equaliser for Tottenham.
  • Ramsey swept home the winner four minutes after Tottenham's equaliser, inflicting a fifth defeat in nine matches on the London club.
  • The result intensifies pressure on Tottenham manager Thomas Frank, who faced chants for his departure, and deepens the club's alarming relegation fears.
  • This victory ended Newcastle's run of three consecutive league defeats, while Tottenham have now won just two of their last 17 league games.
