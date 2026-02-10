Pressure mounts on Thomas Frank after latest Tottenham defeat. The board now have a decision to make

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jacob Ramsey’s decisive goal secured a crucial 2-1 Premier League victory for Newcastle, intensifying pressure on manager Thomas Frank and deepening Tottenham’s alarming relegation fears.

Tottenham’s dismal domestic form, compounded by 11 absentees, is fuelling survival fears, with this latest abject display underscoring the north London club’s crisis.

Malick Thiaw’s stoppage-time effort gave Newcastle a deserved half-time lead, leading to boos for Tottenham’s players and chants for former boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Archie Gray equalised in the 64th minute, but Ramsey swept home the winner four minutes later, inflicting a fifth defeat in nine matches on Tottenham, who have won just two of their last 17 league games.

Frank faced "you’re getting sacked in the morning" chants from his own supporters, leaving ownership with a major decision on the head coach, with their next fixture against rivals Arsenal just 12 days away.

This was a meeting between two of the league's most out-of-form clubs and the tension of the occasion was evident in Tottenham, especially after two balls flashed over the crossbar from two early Newcastle corners.

Xavi Simons dragged an effort wide soon after for Spurs, but it failed to halt the nervous energy filtering throughout the team.

Willock's low effort off target only increased anxiety inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and when goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario flapped at a catchable cross in the 20th minute, the disgruntled home fan base were ready to erupt before Ramsey sent a second strike inches past the post.

Tottenham's list of absentees extended on the half-hour mark when Wilson Odobert suffered a potentially serious knee injury but the introduction of Mathys Tel was greeted with big cheers.

It failed to halt Newcastle's momentum and after Dan Burn headed wide, the visitors did have the ball in the net.

Ramsey found Willock, who cut inside and curled into the bottom corner after 43 minutes, but it was ruled out after a VAR intervention with the tip of Willock's head deemed offside.

The let-off for Spurs was not heeded and Newcastle finally took the lead in deserved fashion in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

After an initial corner was cleared, Willock produced a fine cross to the back post and even though Vicario saved Thiaw's first header, the Magpies defender showed great desire to get to the loose ball and fire home the opener.

open image in gallery Malick Thiaw headed Newcastle in front on the brink of half-time ( REUTERS )

Boos followed at half-time and the second period was only four minutes old when Tottenham fans in the South Stand chanted for Pochettino.

It sparked life into Spurs as Tel unsuccessfully tried his luck from range before a fine Gray run teed up Tel for another chance, but the substitute blazed over.

Pape Sarr forced Nick Pope into action for the first time in the 54th minute and 10 minutes later Tottenham did level.

A corner from Xavi was headed back across goal by Sarr and Gray nodded in, but home joy was short-lived.

Conor Gallagher's poor pass ended a Spurs counter-attack and Anthony Gordon dribbled into the area before he teed up Ramsey to sweep home.

Frank turned to his bench with Randal Kolo Muani introduced, but Van de Ven fired over Tottenham's last genuine chance in stoppage time and Frank faced more chants for his departure before full-time.

It was despair for Spurs but relief for Newcastle and Eddie Howe after they ended a run of three straight league defeats.