Tottenham star set to wear protective mask for Arsenal clash
- Tottenham forward Randal Kolo Muani is unexpectedly available for Sunday's North London derby against Arsenal, despite a jaw injury, after being fitted with a protective mask.
- Manager Thomas Frank confirmed Pape Sarr and Lucas Bergvall are also available, with defenders Ben Davies and Kota Takai returning to training.
- Key players James Maddison, Yves Bissouma, Dejan Kulusevski, and Dominic Solanke remain sidelined for the crucial fixture.
- Frank emphasised the immense significance of the north London derby, calling it one of the most important games of the year for the club.
- The match will feature a reunion of set-piece coaches Nicolas Jover (Arsenal) and Andreas Georgson (Spurs), both of whom previously worked under Frank at Brentford.