Why Jean-Philippe Mateta’s transfer to AC Milan collapsed on Deadline Day

Mateta’s move to Milan is now off
Mateta’s move to Milan is now off (Adam Davy/PA)
  • Jean-Philippe Mateta’s proposed move from Crystal Palace to AC Milan has fallen through, with the Serie A side pulling out of the transfer. The striker was due for a medical assessment in Paris today, but the Italian club decided not to proceed.
  • A £30m fee had been agreed between the sides but that highly anticipated switch will now not happen.
  • Mateta has interest from other clubs, including Juventus, so could yet secure a move away with hours left in the transfer window.
  • The striker’s move was set to trigger a chin reaction of transfers: Mateta (Crystal Palace to Milan), Jorgen Strand Larsen (Wolves to Palace) and Adam Armstrong Southampton to Wolves).
  • It’s understood Mateta’s transfer situation has not affected the other two transfers, with Strand Larsen set to move to Palace for £48 million, while Armstrong’s Wolves deal is reported to be £7 million.
