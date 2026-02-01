Oliver Glasner sidesteps striker transfer talk after draw with Nottingham Forest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner refused to get involved with transfer talk following his side’s 1-1 draw with 10-man Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Jean-Philippe Mateta was not in the Palace squad amid reports that he is on his way to AC Milan to be replaced by Jorgen Strand Larsen moving from Wolves to Selhurst Park.

Glasner had a thin squad going into the Forest match and named two goalkeepers on the bench as well as youngsters Kaden Rodney and Zach Marsh.

Morgan Gibbs-White put the hosts in front in the fifth minute and it looked like they would take a half-time lead until Neco Williams used his had to keep Jefferson Lerma’s strike from going in on the goal line.

Williams was sent off and Ismaila Sarr coolly slotted in from the resulting penalty but Palace failed to take advantage of the extra man as the score remained 1-1.

When asked about transfers, Glasner said his only focus was on the match.

He said: “I don’t know. I just told you before in all the interviews, told the board. I don’t want to talk about the transfers today because I want to focus on the game, this group of players.

“I know Adam Wharton, Daichi Kamada and Evann Guessand will be training tomorrow and hopefully available for Brighton next Sunday.

“Then we have a clear agreement and commitment it will be JP Mateta or somebody else. I don’t know how the situation is.

“But if JP leaves, a striker, a number nine comes in and then let’s see what’s happening but I would prefer not to talk the day before deadline day so much about transfers.

“My wish would be everything is sorted two weeks ago so we can train, we can focus and develop. I spoke to my staff this week, we have to make a step backwards.”

Palace are now without a win in their last nine but a draw with Forest means they are still nine points above the relegation zone.

Glasner added: “I don’t want to blame anybody but the reason for this is our psychological situation over weeks and months now.

“How I have seen us playing, especially in the first half, gives me a lot of confidence for the rest of the season.

“We drew at Selhurst 1-1 playing with Marc Guehi, Eberechi Eze, Daichi Kamada, JP Mateta, with Wharton. None of these players were available today.”

Forest are now unbeaten in their last four and have moved six points above the bottom three.

And with 10 men, Dyche believes it is a point gained.

He said: “It has to be a point earned, it’s not easy playing 10 v 11 particularly in the Premier League, and well earned.

“The only disappointing thing is if (Williams) doesn’t handball it, 11 v 11 I fancy us to win it.

“It’s clear handball but I think it’s just an instinctive thing. Neco’s been tremendous since I’ve been here.

“I thought the players were terrific. We are linked with loads of players so we will see which ones we can land. There are two or three I know of but that doesn’t mean we will get them.”

Williams took to X after the match to apologise for his dismissal.

He posted: “I take full responsibility for my sending off today and want to apologise to my team mates and you fans.

“The lads showed determination and fight out there to get the point but we wanted more. Proud of this team.”