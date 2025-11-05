Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man United legend slams Liverpool fans for ‘disgusting’ treatment of former player

Peter Schmeichel believes Trent Alexander-Arnold should have been welcomed back to Anfield as a “hero” rather than being booed by fans
Peter Schmeichel believes Trent Alexander-Arnold should have been welcomed back to Anfield as a “hero” rather than being booed by fans (Getty)
  • Liverpool fans booed Trent Alexander-Arnold on his return to Anfield after he left the club to join Real Madrid on a free transfer.
  • A mural celebrating Alexander-Arnold near Liverpool's stadium was defaced with the word 'rat' before the match against Real Madrid.
  • Fans had previously jeered the academy graduate towards the end of last season, which prompted former manager Jurgen Klopp to express his disappointment.
  • Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel described the fans' treatment of Alexander-Arnold as 'disgusting', arguing he should be welcomed as a hero for his long service and trophy wins.
  • Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher disagreed, stating that fans feel 'hoodwinked' by Alexander-Arnold's departure given his past declarations of loyalty to the club.
