Ireland hero Troy Parrott in tears after stunning victory

Troy Parrott talks after his stunning hat-trick secured a famous win in Budapest
  • Republic of Ireland secured a dramatic 3-2 victory over Hungary in a World Cup qualifier in Budapest.
  • Striker Troy Parrott was the hero, scoring a hat-trick that included a penalty, an equaliser, and the winning goal deep into stoppage time.
  • The win propelled Ireland into second place in Group F, keeping their World Cup dream alive and securing a spot in March's play-offs.
  • Ireland twice fought back from a goal down, with Hungary's goals coming from Daniel Lukacs and Barnabas Varga.
  • A tearful Parrott described it as the best night of his life, while manager Heimir Hallgrimsson viewed the success as a crucial step for Irish football's future growth.
