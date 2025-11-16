Hungary vs Ireland live: Visitors aim to back up shock win over Portugal in crucial World Cup qualifier
After stunning Portugal earlier this week the Republic of Ireland head to Hungary in a must-win clash
Ireland head to Hungary for a must-win clash today as they bid to qualify for a first World Cup finals since 2002.
Heimir Hallgrimsson’s side can still top Group F and qualify automatically if they beat the hosts and if Portugal lose to minnows Armenia.
But if Portugal win as expected an Irish victory would see them leapfrog Hungary - currently in second place - and earn a play-off spot, in a thrilling conclusion to this group.
The Republic are riding high after stunning the Selecao 2-0 on Thursday, and their chances of finishing top received a boost as Cristiano Ronaldo was handed a straight red card, meaning he will miss their clash with Armenia today.
Follow live updates from Hungary v Ireland below.
Team news - Hungary
Hungary XI: Dibusz, Nego, Orban, Attila Szalai, Kerkez, Szoboszlai, Schafer, Lukacs, Alex Toth, Sallai, Varga.
Subs: Demjen, Szappanos, Mocsi, Balogh, Otvos, Vitalis, Gruber, Bolla, Marton Dardai, Styles, Zsolt Nagy, Redzic.
Hungary vs Ireland
The Republic of Ireland bid to keep their World Cup hopes alive as they face Hungary in a straight shoot-out for a play-off place.
A magnificent 2-0 win over Portugal on Thursday night gives Ireland a fighting chance ahead of the group decider.
Portugal are still in control of the group and face Armenia at home - without the suspended Cristiano Ronaldo - knowing a win would confirm their place at next summer’s tournament.
But Hungary are only a point ahead of Ireland, so a win for the visitors would be enough to secure a place in March’s play-offs.
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to Hungary v Ireland, a crucial encounter in World Cup qualifying.
With just one point between the two sides it’s a straight shoot-out for a play-off spot.
Follow all the action right here.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments