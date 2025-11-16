Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Hungary vs Ireland live: Visitors aim to back up shock win over Portugal in crucial World Cup qualifier

After stunning Portugal earlier this week the Republic of Ireland head to Hungary in a must-win clash

Flo Clifford
Sunday 16 November 2025 12:49 GMT
Comments
Troy Parrott scored twice for the Republic (Liam McBurney/PA)
Troy Parrott scored twice for the Republic (Liam McBurney/PA)

Ireland head to Hungary for a must-win clash today as they bid to qualify for a first World Cup finals since 2002.

Heimir Hallgrimsson’s side can still top Group F and qualify automatically if they beat the hosts and if Portugal lose to minnows Armenia.

But if Portugal win as expected an Irish victory would see them leapfrog Hungary - currently in second place - and earn a play-off spot, in a thrilling conclusion to this group.

The Republic are riding high after stunning the Selecao 2-0 on Thursday, and their chances of finishing top received a boost as Cristiano Ronaldo was handed a straight red card, meaning he will miss their clash with Armenia today.

Follow live updates from Hungary v Ireland below.

Team news - Hungary

Hungary XI: Dibusz, Nego, Orban, Attila Szalai, Kerkez, Szoboszlai, Schafer, Lukacs, Alex Toth, Sallai, Varga.

Subs: Demjen, Szappanos, Mocsi, Balogh, Otvos, Vitalis, Gruber, Bolla, Marton Dardai, Styles, Zsolt Nagy, Redzic.

Flo Clifford16 November 2025 12:49

Hungary vs Ireland

The Republic of Ireland bid to keep their World Cup hopes alive as they face Hungary in a straight shoot-out for a play-off place.

A magnificent 2-0 win over Portugal on Thursday night gives Ireland a fighting chance ahead of the group decider.

Portugal are still in control of the group and face Armenia at home - without the suspended Cristiano Ronaldo - knowing a win would confirm their place at next summer’s tournament.

But Hungary are only a point ahead of Ireland, so a win for the visitors would be enough to secure a place in March’s play-offs.

Flo Clifford16 November 2025 12:43

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to Hungary v Ireland, a crucial encounter in World Cup qualifying.

With just one point between the two sides it’s a straight shoot-out for a play-off spot.

Follow all the action right here.

Flo Clifford16 November 2025 12:33

