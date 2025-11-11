Thomas Tuchel makes two changes to England squad after injury withdrawals
- Trevoh Chalobah and James Trafford have been called up to the England squad.
- They replace Newcastle players Anthony Gordon, who has a hip problem, and Nick Pope, who suffered a concussion on Sunday.
- Uncapped goalkeeper Trafford makes an immediate return, while Chelsea defender Chalobah provides cover for Marc Guehi.
- Marc Guehi is currently being assessed for a "heavy bone bruise" but has not yet been ruled out of the upcoming fixtures.
- England, having already qualified for next summer's World Cup, are scheduled to face Serbia at Wembley and Albania in Tirana.