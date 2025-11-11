Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trevoh Chalobah and James Trafford called up for England’s World Cup qualifiers

Chalobah and Trafford have been added to Thomas Tuchel’s squad after Newcastle pair Anthony Gordon and Nick Pope withdrew.

Jonathan Veal
Tuesday 11 November 2025 12:23 GMT
Trevoh Chalobah (left) and James Trafford have been called up for England
England have called up Trevoh Chalobah and James Trafford for the World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Albania.

Chelsea defender Chalobah and Manchester City goalkeeper Trafford have been added to Thomas Tuchel’s squad after Newcastle pair Anthony Gordon and Nick Pope withdrew.

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has reported for duty, despite a foot injury and he will be assessed by England’s medical staff.

Gordon has a “minor injury”, which he suffered in Newcastle’s Champions League win over Athletic Bilbao last week, while Pope suffered a concussion against Brentford at the weekend.

It means an instant return to the group for Trafford, who was originally left out at the expense of Pope, having been in Tuchel’s first two squads of the season.

Chalobah is back with the national team after missing the September and October camps, having made his debut in the summer friendly against Senegal.

England have already qualified for next summer’s World Cup but will be looking to conclude their Group K campaign with a 100 per cent record.

They face Serbia at Wembley on Thursday before heading to Tirana to face Albania on Sunday.

Tuchel named his original 25-man squad last Friday, recalling Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden.

Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott was handed a maiden call-up, while Adam Wharton returned to the group.

