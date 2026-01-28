Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Tyson Fury to face giant Russian in comeback fight on Netflix

Tyson Fury has announced his return to the ring, with his next fight to be streamed on Netflix
Tyson Fury has announced his return to the ring, with his next fight to be streamed on Netflix (PA)
  • Tyson Fury will fight giant Russian Arslanbek Makhmudov in the UK on April 11.
  • The bout is due to be streamed on Netflix and will be Fury’s first fight since he performed a retirement U-turn.
  • Fury has not fought since losing to Oleksandr Usyk twice in 2024 but he is returning to the ring at the age of 37.
  • Makhmudov has landed the shot at Fury after beating another Brit, Dave Allen, last October.
  • A victory for Fury could set up a much-anticipated domestic clash with Anthony Joshua later this year.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in