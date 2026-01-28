Tyson Fury confirms opponent in return to the ring after coming out of retirement
‘The Gypsy King’ will take on the Russian Arslanbek Makhmudov in a bid to become a three-time world heavyweight champion
Tyson Fury will return to the ring against Arslanbek Makhmudov in a heavyweight contest after the Briton came out of retirement.
“The Gypsy King” will fight on 11 April in a bout to be broadcast as part of Netflix’s latest venture into boxing.
It will be the first fight for Fury since announcing his retirement from boxing at the start of 2025, following back-to-back defeats to former undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk.
The bout will take place in the UK in April, with the venue to be announced later, ending a 17-month absence from the ring.
“Excited to be back. Heart's always been and always will be in boxing. Someone go tell the king that the ace is back!” Fury said.
Makhmudov is based in Canada, and outfought Dave Allen in Sheffield last time out, with his only defeats coming against Agit Kabayel, now the WBC Interim titlist, and Olympian Guido Vianello.
Makhmudov said: “I am thrilled about the opportunity. I’m coming to deliver a war. Tyson Fury has been a big champion. I will be more ready than ever to leave with a massive W.”
Preparation for the fight has seen Fury based in Thailand, with his camp including sparring sessions with South African fighter Kevin Lerena, who holds the WBC’s bridgerweight title, a division between heavyweight and cruiserweight.
Fury had been lined up to face Anthony Joshua later in 2026, though ‘AJ’ has put his boxing career on hold after surviving a fatal car crash in Nigeria, which killed two of his closest friends.
Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing
Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime.
ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing
Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime.
ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
Fury has also made it clear that he intends to become a three-time world heavyweight champion. And while a trilogy with Usyk might not appeal to fans at this stage, fellow Briton, Fabio Wardley, holds the WBO title and could present an alternative route.
Wardley, whose next opponent has not been announced, has admitted he is open to fighting Fury, having prevailed in a brutal contest with Joseph Parker, with Usyk vacating the WBO strap eventually leading to his elevation to full champion.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks