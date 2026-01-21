Dana White in talks to sign Oleksandr Usyk to new boxing venture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

UFC president Dana White has expressed interest in signing heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk to Zuffa Boxing, according to the bruiser’s team director.

The Ukrainian is currently a free agent after parting ways with longstanding promoter Alex Krassyuk from K2 Promotions last summer, and as such White is said to be plotting a move to sign the 39-year-old.

Zuffa Boxing was founded by White and Turki Alalshikh in June in a bid to change the global boxing landscape, with last September’s mega-fight between Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez the company’s inaugural event.

open image in gallery Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez facing off with Terence Crawford (right) ( Getty )

In an interview with Talksport Bet, Usyk’s team director Sergey Lapin said: “There is contact, there is dialogue, and interest exists [from Dana White and Zuffa Boxing].

“Details aren’t for the public right now. Let’s say a few doors are open and if format, numbers, and timing align, the market could see a move nobody expects.”

Zuffa Boxing is building traction with signings, among which include the acquisition of current IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia, with the Australian fighter remaining unbeaten in 29 of his professional bouts.

open image in gallery Daniel Dubois was beaten by Oleksandr Usyk last summer (Bradley Collyer/PA) ( PA Wire )

Lapin added: “Everyone has seen what he [Dana White] did.

“He turned ‘old MMA’ into the global UFC machine. His real power is packaging not just a fight, but an event. If he gets involved, the scale and attention immediately become different.”

The three-time undisputed champion took to X to post a video of himself riding a motorbike in Thailand, which is where his recent foe Tyson Fury has currently set up his regimented training camp.

“The Gypsy King” has been typically vocal about his latest return to the sport as he continues to seek an opportunity to become a three-time heavyweight world champion.