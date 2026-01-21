Dana White in talks to sign Oleksandr Usyk to new boxing venture
White is looking to pounce on Usyk’s free agent status by signing the Ukrainian to Zuffa Boxing
UFC president Dana White has expressed interest in signing heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk to Zuffa Boxing, according to the bruiser’s team director.
The Ukrainian is currently a free agent after parting ways with longstanding promoter Alex Krassyuk from K2 Promotions last summer, and as such White is said to be plotting a move to sign the 39-year-old.
Zuffa Boxing was founded by White and Turki Alalshikh in June in a bid to change the global boxing landscape, with last September’s mega-fight between Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez the company’s inaugural event.
In an interview with Talksport Bet, Usyk’s team director Sergey Lapin said: “There is contact, there is dialogue, and interest exists [from Dana White and Zuffa Boxing].
“Details aren’t for the public right now. Let’s say a few doors are open and if format, numbers, and timing align, the market could see a move nobody expects.”
Zuffa Boxing is building traction with signings, among which include the acquisition of current IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia, with the Australian fighter remaining unbeaten in 29 of his professional bouts.
Lapin added: “Everyone has seen what he [Dana White] did.
“He turned ‘old MMA’ into the global UFC machine. His real power is packaging not just a fight, but an event. If he gets involved, the scale and attention immediately become different.”
The three-time undisputed champion took to X to post a video of himself riding a motorbike in Thailand, which is where his recent foe Tyson Fury has currently set up his regimented training camp.
“The Gypsy King” has been typically vocal about his latest return to the sport as he continues to seek an opportunity to become a three-time heavyweight world champion.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks