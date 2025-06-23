Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Just one month before Oleksandr Usyk’s rematch with Daniel Dubois, the unified heavyweight champion has split from his promoter Alex Krassyuk in a surprising move.

Usyk is scheduled to defend his titles against Dubois, who holds the IBF belt, at Wembley Stadium on 19 July – two years after surviving a controversial low blow to stop the Briton.

If Usyk, 38, can defeat Dubois again, he will become a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion, having previously reigned as undisputed cruiserweight champion. But while Krassyuk has been present for all of his compatriot’s professional accolades, he will not be there on 19 July.

Krassyuk has worked with Usyk for the entirety of the southpaw’s professional career, following the boxer’s Olympic gold-medal win at London 2012, but he released a statement on Sunday (22 June) to signal the end of their partnership.

“It’s been a tremendous journey — 12 years of unbelievable success,” wrote the K2 Promotions chief on Instagram. “Two young dreamers met each other to change the game.

“Back in 2013, I gave you my word — and I kept it. At the time, no one believed we were capable of achieving what we set out to do. But by the grace of God, we completed the mission impossible.

open image in gallery Alex Krassyuk (left) with Oleksandr Usyk in 2024 ( Action Images via Reuters )

“Milestones we conquered together: September 2016 – WBO Cruiserweight Champion. January 2018 – WBO and WBC Cruiserweight Champion. July 2018 – Undisputed Cruiserweight Champion. September 2021 – WBO, WBA, and IBF Heavyweight Champion. May 2024 – Undisputed Heavyweight Champion.

“A dream come true!!! Thank you for all we’ve gone through and for the honor to be the lifetime promoter of the Double Undisputed. May the Lord bless you and guide your next steps. Thanks God for everything.”

Usyk last fought in December, outpointing Tyson Fury for the second time in seven months to retain the unified heavyweight titles. In their first fight, last May, Usyk became the division’s first undisputed champion in 24 years.

After their first bout, he vacated the IBF belt to avoid a mandatory defence and enable a rematch with Fury, meaning interim champion Dubois was elevated to regular champion.

open image in gallery Usyk during his 2023 victory over Daniel Dubois ( Getty Images )

Dubois, 27, knocked out Anthony Joshua at Wembley in September to retain the IBF title, before withdrawing from a February defence against Joseph Parker due to illness.

Two days later, Parker stopped Dubois’s replacement Martin Bakole, but his clash with “Dynamite” was not reorganised. Instead, Dubois moved on to his upcoming rematch with Usyk, who is undefeated as a pro.

In their first bout, in 2023, Usyk climbed off the canvas after a low blow by Dubois, before stopping the Briton in round nine. Dubois’s team appealed the result, claiming the low blow was a legal body shot, but to no avail.