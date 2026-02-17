Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tyson Fury insists he will ‘train alone’ for Netflix comeback fight

Tyson Fury launches comeback fight against Arslanbek Makhmudov
  • Tyson Fury is set to emerge from retirement for the fifth time to face Arslanbek Makhmudov.
  • The heavyweight fight is scheduled for 11 April at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
  • Fury has claimed he will "train alone" for his comeback bout on Netflix, referencing the Rocky Balboa character Clubber Lang.
  • Fury’s return follows two decision losses to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024.
  • Fury described Makhmudov, a number five-ranked WBA heavyweight, as a dangerous and worthy opponent.
