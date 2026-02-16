Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tyson Fury will battle Arslanbek Makhmudov in his comeback fight following a brief period in retirement.

After the huge announcement last month, the giant Russian is preparing for another big fight on British soil, having emerged as an ideal opponent for Fury due to the threat posed by his size and a certain familiarity with the British audience.

That’s after Makhmudov took on Dave Allen last year in a Sheffield homecoming for the popular British heavyweight. And the 36-year-old Russian outboxed the ‘White Rhino’, elevating his stature in the division.

While a fight with a former two-time world champion appeared unlikely at the time, Fury’s team has selected him for the 11 April showdown.

So how good is Makhmudov, what does he bring to the ring and can he pull off the upset?

Tale of the tape

Makhmudov is between 6ft 6in or 6ft 7in and last time weighed in at a problematic total of almost 19st (261 lbs).

“He looks like he could eat a galloping horse,” remarked Independent columnist Steve Bunce. There has also been footage of the enormous boxer wrestling bears for fun, bringing parallels with UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is thought to have done similar during his childhood.

His points win over Allen last October came after weathering a storm from the Sheffield man, with a savvy choice to hold in rounds seven and 12 costing him a point. It did not matter, though, as the judges’ cards read 117-109, 116-110 and 115-111 to the Russian, extending his career professional record to 21-2 with 19 knockouts.

Those two blemishes have come against notable names, too: A first loss to heavyweight world title contender Agit Kabayel in 2023, via a fourth-round knockout. The Russian took a tumble on three occasions. And after a soft comeback against Miljan Rovcanin in 2024, Makhmudov was beaten once more, this time an eighth round stoppage to Guido Vianello. The Italian has featured at the Olympics, but is not seen as a fearsome contender in the professional ranks, with his 14-3 record leaving him as a contender a few tiers below world class.

open image in gallery Arslanbek Makhmudov suffered his first loss in late 2023, when Agit Kabayel brilliantly targeted his body ( Getty Images )

What does Makhmudov do well and what are his weaknesses?

Makhmudov’s size is a clear asset, which negates one of Fury’s greatest strengths. In fact, the size difference could be negligible.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Fury is listed at 6ft 9in, though Makhmudov appears equally as tall, with the face-off likely to prove as much. But the Briton could retain a weight advantage, having last featured against Usyk at 281 lbs. His first fight with Usyk saw him weigh in at 262 lbs, an almost identical weight to Makhmudov for his last fight against Allen.

Makhmudov has a decent chin with his big, strong head durable in the Allen fight, while he possesses enough power to force Fury into a cautious approach, at least initially, having knocked out 16 opponents inside two rounds.

Makhmudov’s weaknesses lie in his speed, but also in his vulnerability to the body.

Kabayel was able to dish out some menacing punishment, with short hooks clattering his liver, ribs and stomach.

open image in gallery Dave Allen and Makhmudov pay mutual respect ( Getty Images )

Can he pull off the upset?

It’s hard to see Makhmudov pulling this one off, though Fury will need to be alert early on. Makhmudov is a 9/2 underdog with the bookmakers, who make Fury a 1/5 favourite.

Fury’s jab and movement negate one of Makhmudov’s key assets. The key to the fight might be how Makhmudov will close the distance to test Fury’s chin.

But ring rust is a real thing, and 17 months outside the ring for Fury could present some scary moments, particularly with the pressure of a great opportunity later in the year. If not the biggest fight in British boxing history, given Anthony Joshua’s hiatus from the sport after surviving a fatal car accident in Nigeria, that killed two of his closest friends, then a world title tilt with Usyk or Fabio Wardley, particularly with the backing of Netflix, could be on the cards.