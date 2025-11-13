UEFA 2028 launch met with protests as crowds call for Israel boycott
- Pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside the official UEFA Euro 2028 launch in London on Wednesday, 12 November.
- Around 60 demonstrators assembled in Piccadilly Circus, calling for Israel to be banned from UEFA competitions.
- Protesters shouted slogans such as “blood on your hands” and “kick Israel out of football” as the event, attended by UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, commenced.
- The group 'Game Over Israel' participated, displaying signs that read “Show Israel the red card” and “Offside for genocide”.
- The protest took place as the tournament’s schedule was being unveiled.