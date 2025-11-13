Protesters call for Israel to be banned from football at UEFA Euro 2028 launch event

Pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside the official UEFA Euro 2028 launch on Wednesday (12 November), calling for Israel to be banned from participating in UEFA competitions.

Around 60 demonstrators assembled in Piccadilly Circus as they shouted “blood on your hands” and “kick Israel out of football” as the event, which was attended by UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, got underway and the tournament’s schedule was unveiled.

Protesters from Game Over Israel wielded signs reading “Show Israel the red card’ and “Offside for genocide”.