UK Athletics changes manslaughter plea after death of Paralympian
- UK Athletics pleaded guilty to corporate manslaughter on Friday over the death of Paralympic athlete Abdullah Hayayei.
- Hayayei, from the United Arab Emirates, died in 2017 when a metal throwing cage fell on him during training at the Newham Leisure Centre in London.
- The 36-year-old athlete was preparing for the 2017 World Paralympic Athletics Championships at the time of the fatal incident.
- The organisation had initially pleaded not guilty last year but changed its plea ahead of a trial scheduled for later this year.
- Keith Davies, head of sport for the 2017 championships, also pleaded guilty to an offence under the Health and Safety at Work Act, with sentencing for both expected in June.
