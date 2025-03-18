UK Athletics and former head of sport plead not guilty to manslaughter charges over Paralympian’s death
Abdullah Hayayei, a Paralympian from the UAE, died in a training accident ahead of the 2017 World Para Athletics Championships
UK Athletics and its former head of sport have pleaded not guilty to charges of manslaughter over the death of a Paralympian during training in 2017.
Abdullah Hayayei, who represented the United Arab Emirates, was injured at Newham Leisure Centre in east London on July 11, 2017 and was pronounced dead at the scene.
He was training for the F34 class discus, javelin and shot put at the World Para Athletics Championships in London when part of a metal throwing cage fell on him. The 36-year-old had previously represented the UAE at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro.
Keith Davies, head of sport for the 2017 World Para Athletics Championships, of Leytonstone, east London, pleaded not guilty to a charge of gross negligence manslaughter and a health and safety offence when he appeared at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.
UK Athletics Limited, the national governing body for athletics, also pleaded not guilty to a charge of corporate manslaughter and one of failing to ensure the safety of non-employees.
UK Athletics Limited was represented by Simon Antrobus KC, who entered the pleas on behalf of the organisation. An eight-week trial was set for October 12, 2026 at the Old Bailey and a case management hearing is to take place at the same court on December 12, 2025.
Davies was released on unconditional bail.